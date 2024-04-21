STORY: Speaking to reporters after the vote, Johnson framed the bill as important for national security, saying Russia, China and Iran were working together to become "a global threat to our prosperity and our security".

The bills provide $60.84 billion to address the conflict in Ukraine, including $23 billion to replenish U.S. weapons, stocks and facilities; $26 billion for Israel, including $9.1 billion for humanitarian needs, and $8.12 billion for the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan.

The vote on passage of the Ukraine funding was 311-112. But significantly, 112 Republicans opposed the legislation, with only 101 in support. Far-right Republican representatives have threatened to remove Johnson from office over this issue.

The legislation now proceeds to the Democratic-majority Senate, which passed a similar measure more than two months ago. The Senate is expected to pass the measure next week, sending it to Biden to sign into law.