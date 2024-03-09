STORY: UK defence minister Grant Shapps handed out this footage Saturday which he said shows a Royal Navy warship shooting down a Houthi drone over the Red Sea.

It was one of more than 30 drones that British, U.S. and French forces said they downed overnight and on Saturday.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis targeted bulk carrier Propel Fortune and U.S. destroyers in the region.

The Houthis have been attacking ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November in what they say is a campaign of solidarity with Palestinians during Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

The group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech on Saturday

it carried out two specific military operations in this latest attack which achieved their goals.

"The first operation targeted the American ship Propel Fortune in the gulf of Aidan with a number of suitable naval missiles. While the second operation targeted a number of American war destroyers at the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aidan with 37 drones."

The U.S. military said no U.S. or Coalition Navy vessels were damaged in the attack and there were also no reports by commercial ships of damage.

That wasn't the case Wednesday when the U.S. military said a Houthi missile attack on a Red Sea merchant ship left several people dead in first fatalities reported since the Houthis began these strikes.

The Houthi military spokesperson said the group will continue the attacks until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.