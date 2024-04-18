(Alliance News) - The US and the UK announced widespread sanctions against Iran's military drone programme on Thursday in response to its recent direct attack against Israel.

Washington is targeting "16 individuals and two entities enabling Iran's UAV production, including engine types that power Iran's Shahed variant UAVs, which were used in the April 13 attack," the Treasury Department said in a statement, referring to Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle program.

source: AFP

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.