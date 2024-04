US and Israel to hold meeting on Rafah on Monday, Axios reports

April 31, 2024 at 08:23 pm EDT Share

(Reuters) - The United States and Israel are expected to hold a virtual meeting on Monday to discuss the Biden administration's alternative proposals to an Israeli military invasion of Rafah, Axios reported on Sunday citing three Israeli and U.S. officials.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)