STORY: Israeli forces have imposed new roadblocks and checkpoints, splitting apart villages from towns and cities and decreasing the number of routes that are open for vehicles.

Aref Jaber, a resident of Hebron's Jaber neighborhood, said the "pleasant atmosphere" around Ramadan has been lost with some areas placed under curfew.

Those restrictions have been partially lifted over the past six months from a no movement policy to a curfew from seven PM to seven AM.

Violence has surged in the West Bank since Israel began its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, following Hamas's October 7 cross-border attack.

U.N. records show that Israeli soldiers and settler have killed hundreds of Palestinians in the West Bank over the past six months and Israel has arrested more than 7,000 people during continuous raids on West Bank areas.

Israel's military has previously said it is targeting Palestinian militants in raids on the West Bank.