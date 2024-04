CAIRO, April 10 (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthis targeted four vessels, including what was described as a U.S. warship, in the Gulf of Aden, on Wednesday, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech.

Houthi forces have staged attacks on shipping in the Red Sea region for months in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in the Gaza war. (Reporting by Enas Alashray and Hatem Maher; editing by Mark Heinrich)