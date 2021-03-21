Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY)    EURJPY   

EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

BOJ Governor Kuroda says no plan to stop buying ETFs or sell them

03/21/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday that the central bank would not stop buying exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or sell them as it tries to make its easing tools more flexible and sustainable under its yield curb control policy.

Speaking before the upper house financial committee, Kuroda said its review of ETF purchases would allow the BOJ to continue using easing policy "more flexibly and effectively."

The central bank removed an explicit guidance to buy ETFs at an annual pace of roughly 6 trillion yen ($55.13 billion) in a review of its policy tools unveiled on Friday.

Instead of buying at a set pace, the BOJ said it would step in only when markets destabilise, with a spending ceiling of 12-trillion-yen that was set last year when the initial COVID-19 outbreak jolted stock prices.

Kuroda also pledged to stick to the 2% inflation target, which he described as a global standard, as it helps stabilise currencies among major economies.

Finance Minister Taro Aso welcomed the BOJ's assessment, saying the review of its policy tools including ETF purchases was appropriate.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Christian Schmollinger)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
03/21Australia, NZ dlrs weaker as Turkish lira plunge triggers flight to safe have..
RE
03/21Turkish lira hit by central bank sacking, yen and dollar gain
RE
03/21Turkish lira hit by central bank sacking, yen and dollar gain
RE
03/21Dollar recovers from post-Fed drop as higher yields support
RE
03/19BANK OF JAPAN  : BOJ fine-tunes massive stimulus in long drive to boost prices
RE
03/19WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Down and up again
03/19CURRENCIES : Recent FX Action
MT
03/19Europe Fixed Income Summary
MT
03/19CURRENCIES : Mitsubishi UFG Says Limited Yen Impact From Bank of Japan Policy Tw..
MT
03/19Japan's Nikkei drops after BOJ's plan to buy only Topix-linked ETFs
RE
More news
Chart EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ