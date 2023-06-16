June 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) maintained ultra-easy monetary policy on Friday despite stronger-than-expected inflation, signalling it will remain a dovish outlier among global central banks and focus on supporting a fragile economic recovery.

Following are excerpts from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's comments at his post-meeting news conference, which was conducted in Japanese, as translated by Reuters:

INFLATION TREND

"We expect trend inflation to heighten as economic activity heightens and the labour market tightens. But there's a very high uncertainty on next year's wage negotiations and the sustainability of wage growth." (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)