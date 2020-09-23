Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY)    EURJPY   

EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll News

BOJ Kuroda vows to keep firms funded amid economic uncertainties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 04:15am EDT
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda wearing a protective face mask attends a news conference as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Tokyo

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank will continue to work closely with the government to ease corporate funding strains, as the coronavirus crisis keeps the economic outlook highly uncertain.

The BOJ will also pay heed to requests from businesses to keep assisting corporate funding, Kuroda said, signalling his readiness to extend the March 2021 deadline for programmes aimed at pumping money to companies hit by COVID-19.

"It's true corporate funding remains tight. We'll of course monitor developments carefully and take additional easing steps without hesitation if necessary," Kuroda told an online meeting with business leaders in Osaka, western Japan, on Wednesday.

"We'd like to continue supporting corporate funding, working closely with the government," he said.

Kuroda made the remarks after meeting Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier in the day. It was their first meeting since Suga was elected as Japan's new leader this month.

With the immediate hit from the pandemic easing, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady last week and upgraded its view on the economy to say it was starting to pick up.

While Kuroda repeated the economy was likely to improve moderately, he warned of various risks to the outlook such as the fallout from the pandemic, U.S.-China tensions and protectionism.

"Uncertainty on Japan's economic and price outlook is extremely high and risks are skewed to the downside," he said.

"The shock exerted by the pandemic could push down corporate and household growth expectations, making them cautious about spending. That's something we need to look out for."

Kuroda also said Japan's consumer prices will likely keep falling for the time being.

But he added the expected drop is mostly due to temporary discounts offered by the government to promote domestic tourism, rather than a change in corporate price-setting behaviour that could return Japan to a prolonged deflationary phase.

"Our baseline scenario is for consumer inflation to turn positive and accelerate its pace of increase as the economy improves," Kuroda said.

Japan suffered its biggest economic slump on record in the second quarter as COVID-19 hit demand, reinforcing expectations inflation will remain well below the BOJ's 2% target for years.

The BOJ eased policy twice this year mainly by ramping up asset buying and creating a new lending facility to ease funding strains for companies.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher & Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
03:46aBOJ Kuroda vows to keep firms funded amid economic uncertainties
RE
01:42aBOJ Kuroda stresses readiness to ease further, warns of high uncertainty
RE
12:04aBOJ's Kuroda says FX should move stably reflecting fundamentals
RE
09/22BOJ Governor Kuroda meeting new Japan PM Suga, Kyodo says
RE
09/21Stocks down on fresh lockdown worries, banking sell-off; dollar rises
RE
09/21Dollar jumps as risk assets tumble on rising COVID-19 cases, U.S. election un..
RE
09/21Yen, dollar in demand as echoes of March trade ring through markets
RE
09/21Yen hits six-month high against subdued dollar, Fed in focus
RE
09/21Dollar slips, yen inches higher as Fed rhetoric in focus
RE
09/18Equities sink on virus angst, Fed aftermath; gold, yen rise
RE
More news
Chart EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group