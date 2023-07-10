By Megumi Fujikawa

The Bank of Japan on Monday raised its economic assessment for three of the nation's nine regions and maintained its view for the other areas.

The Japanese central bank said in its quarterly regional economic report that all nine regions reported an economic recovery despite the impact of higher commodity prices.

The report showed local businesses experiencing a solid improvement in sales, thanks to growth in domestic and international tourist numbers.

