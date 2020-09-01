BOJ has room for policy review, must stick to price goal, says deputy gov

* BOJ must be vigilant to risk of soft inflation - Wakatabe
* Adds temporary shocks may lead to persistent stagnation
* Calls for 'deep' debate on improving monetary policy -
Wakatabe
TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) must
maintain its strong commitment to achieve its 2% inflation
target and consider ways to improve its monetary policy, deputy
governor Masazumi Wakatabe said, as the coronavirus pandemic
stokes fears of deflation.
While Japan's coronavirus-hit economy is showing some signs
of recovery, sluggish demand could persist as uncertainties on
when the health crisis will be contained may discourage
companies and households from spending, he said.
"For the time being, it's necessary to be vigilant against
the risk of a decline in the inflation rate," Wakatabe said in a
speech in Saga, southern Japan, on Wednesday.
He also warned that temporary external shocks, such as the
current pandemic, could lead to persistent stagnation.
"In order to address both upside and downside risks to
prices, the BOJ must continue to strongly commit itself to
achieving its price target," he said.
Japan is facing a leadership race later this month after
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's decision to step down due to health
reasons. Yoshihide Suga, the government's top spokesman, is
emerging as the front-runner to succeed Abe, heightening
expectations that many of the premier's stimulus policies will
be maintained.
As the pandemic chokes economic activity, some central banks
have reviewed their policy frameworks in search of better ways
to address prolonged periods of weak growth and persistently low
inflation - a scenario economists have dubbed "Japanification."
Wakatabe said the BOJ, too, must "constantly have deep
discussions" on how to improve its policy, but he did not
elaborate.
"It's necessary to give further consideration to what kind
of monetary policy should be taken in the COVID-19 era, while
referring to discussions being held at other central banks."
Analysts expect Japan's core consumer prices, which were
flat in July from a year earlier, to slide in coming months due
to soft demand, reviving fears of a return to deflation.
