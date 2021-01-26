Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY)    EURJPY   

EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

BOJ's Kuroda says monetary policy has 'some limits'

01/26/2021 | 06:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday there were limits to what monetary policy can do, as years of massive money printing have failed to drive prices sustainably higher.

His comments were a rare acknowledgement of the difficulty the BOJ faces in meeting its 2% inflation goal, and underscore the struggle major central banks have in fending off shocks such as the coronavirus pandemic with a dwindling tool-kit.

Kuroda said central banks were ultimately responsible for preventing excessive inflation or deflation, as the size of money printing affects price moves in the long run.

"But when you look at what happened, the BOJ deployed a maximum amount of stimulus and yet, we have not achieved our 2% inflation target. This shows that monetary policy does have some limits," he told parliament on Tuesday.

"As with other central banks, we feel responsible for missing our price goal," he added.

Kuroda also warned that Japan must enhance the sustainability of its finances as its fiscal situation was in an "extremely serious state".

He did not provide details on how to fix the country's finances, saying only that fiscal policy fell within the jurisdiction of the government and elected lawmakers.

The government and the BOJ have cooperated in deploying a mix of massive fiscal and monetary stimulus programmes to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.

But critics warn that years of ultra-low interest rates, made possible by the BOJ's money printing, have brewed complacency among lawmakers and allowed them to delay much needed fiscal reform to rein in Japan's huge public debt.

Kuroda had pledged in 2013 to accelerate inflation to 2% in two years. The BOJ was forced however to shift to a policy targeting interest rates in 2016, after years of heavy asset buying failed to drive prices higher.

The economic damage from the pandemic has heightened fears of deflation with core consumer prices falling 1.0% in December from a year earlier, the fastest pace of decline in a decade.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Leika Kihara


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
01/25Japan's economy to recover to pre-pandemic levels next year, says BOJ's Kurod..
RE
01/25JGBs flat on caution BOJ may further trim its buying
RE
01/24Dollar pauses its decline on fresh virus worries
RE
01/24As pandemic prolongs easing, BOJ warms to idea of wider band for yield target
RE
01/22Dollar gains after three-day fall as risk rally takes a breather
RE
01/22As pandemic prolongs easing, BOJ warms to idea of wider band for yield target
RE
01/21Japan's consumer prices fall at decade-fast pace, add to deflation fears
RE
01/21Japan's consumer prices fall at decade-fast pace, add to deflation fears
RE
01/21Japanese Shares Close With Gains Tracking Global Rally as Biden Starts Term a..
MT
01/21NIKKEI 225 : Bank of Japan Keeps Interest Rates Unchaged, Upgrades Fiscal Growth..
MT
More news
Chart EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ