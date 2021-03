In a statement announced on Friday, the BOJ said it will release on March 31 a schedule of its bond-buying market operations for April.

The BOJ said it will buy bonds according to the schedule in April, but may adjust the size of purchases if the yield curve fluctuates sharply and the 10-year yield risks deviating from its 50-basis-point band.

