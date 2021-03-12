BOJ to offer clearer guidance on acceptable yield moves -sources

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will likely
insert clearer guidance in its policy statement on what it sees
as an acceptable level of fluctuation in long-term interest
rates, sources said, in an effort to show it won't tolerate
rises that hurt the economy.
The move would be part of the BOJ's review of its policy
tools next week, which aims to make its stimulus programme more
sustainable as the coronavirus pandemic pushes inflation further
away from the bank's 2% target.
While there is no consensus within the BOJ, the guidance may
take the form of a loose range around its 0% target for 10-year
bond yields, said three sources familiar with its thinking.
The key message would be similar to recent comments by BOJ
Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya that yields should be allowed
to move more "as long as it does not diminish the effect of
monetary easing," they said.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Additional reporting by Takahiko
Wada; Editing by Catherine Evans)