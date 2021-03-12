Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY)    EURJPY   

EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

BOJ to offer clearer guidance on acceptable yield moves -sources

03/12/2021 | 04:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will likely insert clearer guidance in its policy statement on what it sees as an acceptable level of fluctuation in long-term interest rates, sources said, in an effort to show it won't tolerate rises that hurt the economy.

The move would be part of the BOJ's review of its policy tools next week, which aims to make its stimulus programme more sustainable as the coronavirus pandemic pushes inflation further away from the bank's 2% target.

While there is no consensus within the BOJ, the guidance may take the form of a loose range around its 0% target for 10-year bond yields, said three sources familiar with its thinking.

The key message would be similar to recent comments by BOJ Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya that yields should be allowed to move more "as long as it does not diminish the effect of monetary easing," they said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Additional reporting by Takahiko Wada; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
04:43aBOJ to offer clearer guidance on acceptable yield moves -sources
RE
04:43aBoj likely to insert clearer guidance in its policy statement next week on wh..
RE
04:04aGlobal stocks, oil edge away from highs as stimulus rally ebbs
RE
01:01aAsian stocks up on dovish ECB as Biden signs stimulus
RE
03/11JGB super-long yields edge lower, all eyes on BOJ meeting
RE
03/11Asian stocks up as Biden signs stimulus; lower yields boost tech
RE
03/11BOJ may exempt more funds from negative rates at March review - sources
RE
03/11CURRENCIES : Recent FX Action
MT
03/11NIKKEI 225  : Japan Producer Prices Up 0.4% in February, Down 0.7% on Year
MT
03/11NIKKEI 225  : Japan Producer Prices Climb 0.4% in February From January
MT
More news
Chart EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ