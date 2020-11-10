Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY)    EURJPY   

EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

BOJ unveils scheme incentivising regional bank consolidation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 03:01am EST

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Tuesday unveiled a scheme aimed at incentivising regional lenders to consolidate and help revitalise regional economies, a move which echoes growing concern over the health of the country's banking system.

The central bank said it will introduce a special deposit facility under which it will pay 0.1% interest on current account balances held by regional lenders that meet certain criteria.

Under the scheme, regional lenders that opt for mergers or business integration will be remunerated for three years, the BOJ said in a statement.

"The business environment surrounding regional financial institutions is becoming more severe due to the impact from the coronavirus pandemic, structural factors like dwindling population and continued low interest rates," the central bank said.

"The BOJ decided to create a system that assists financial institutions in making efforts to underpin their regional economies," it said.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Leika Kihara; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Kaori Kaneko and Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
01:56aVaccine news prompts Asian share rally but signs of weakness emerge
RE
01:55aVaccine news prompts Asian share rally but signs of weakness emerge
RE
01:51aVaccine news prompts Asian share rally but signs of weakness emerge
RE
12:28aYen claws back some ground lost on COVID-19 vaccine news
RE
12:24aYen claws back some ground lost on COVID-19 vaccine news
RE
11/09Soybeans slip from 4-year peak, subdued USDA harvest report caps losses
RE
11/09DAVID HENRY : Yen plunges as traders add risk for future with vaccine, Biden
RE
11/09Higher-risk currencies soar on Biden win, successful COVID19 vaccine
RE
11/09Riskier currencies maintain gains vs dollar on Biden election win
RE
11/08BOJ must seek ways to make ETF buying sustainable - Oct mtg summary
RE
More news
Chart EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group