Shares of banks and other financial institutions edged higher, lagging the broader market, with central bank moves in focus.

The countdown is beginning toward the end of the Bank of Japan's decade-long radical monetary easing, although markets are divided about how many ticks are left on the clock. The central bank let the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond rise to a nearly nine-year high, and Gov. Kazuo Ueda said he was giving the market more freedom to push yields higher.

In personnel moves, The Bank of England has named Ben Bernanke, a former chair of the Federal Reserve, to review its economic forecasting record, one of the first steps taken by a leading central bank to understand why they underestimated a surge in prices that began more than two years ago and dented living standards.

Julian Salisbury, a 25-year veteran of Goldman Sachs, is leaving the Wall Street giant to join investment firm Sixth Street Partners as a partner and co-chief investment officer.

Germany's financial regulator advised Binance to withdraw its license application over concerns about its founder and the crypto company's complicated structure, according to people familiar with the decision and an internal Binance document viewed by The Wall Street Journal. BaFin, the regulator, believed Binance's founder and ultimate owner, Changpeng Zhao, wouldn't pass a "fit and proper" test, which looks at whether people are professionally and reputably apt to run or own a business it supervises.

Meanwhile, Sequoia Capital pared back the size of two major venture funds, including its cryptocurrency fund, as part of a dramatic downsizing the storied venture firm is undertaking amid a broad startup downturn.

