Former BOJ executive calls for 'genuine' review of central bank stimulus

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan must abandon the
view it can influence public perceptions with monetary policy
and conduct a "genuine" review that takes a harder look at the
rising cost of prolonged easing, said former central bank deputy
governor Hirohide Yamaguchi.
The BOJ will conduct a review next month to make its
monetary policy tools more sustainable, nodding to criticism its
policy is crushing bond yields, drying up market liquidity and
distorting stock prices.
But Yamaguchi, who was deputy governor when the BOJ first
began buying exchange-traded funds (ETF) in 2010, said the costs
of the bank's stimulus programme have become too large to
mitigate in the review in March.
"It's unlikely the BOJ can come up with an outcome that has
a substantial impact on the economy and markets," he told
Reuters in an interview on Monday.
"The review will probably be just a show of gesture that
it's doing 'something' to address the cost," said Yamaguchi, who
retains strong influence on incumbent policymakers.
Under its yield curve control (YCC) framework, the BOJ
guides short-term interest rates towards -0.1% and 10-year bond
yields to around 0%. It also buys risky assets such as ETFs to
fire up inflation.
Ideas floated in the BOJ, which could be discussed at the
review, include allowing the 10-year bond yield to deviate more
from its 0% target, and making its ETF buying nimble so it can
slow buying when stocks are booming.
Tolerating bigger yield swings, however, could undermine the
feasibility of YCC by highlighting the limits of the BOJ's
control over the yield curve, Yamaguchi said.
"It's hard to control long-term interest rates within a
tight range for a long period of time," he said, calling for an
overhaul of YCC - something the BOJ rules out as an option.
Yamaguchi also called for halting the BOJ's ETF purchases,
as the bank could "end up using monetary policy to prop up stock
prices" if the programme continues.
"At the very least, the BOJ must end as soon as it can the
current situation where its ETF holdings keep accumulating."
When the BOJ began buying ETFs in 2010, it used a pool of
funds to ensure purchases remain at a manageable level, said
Yamaguchi, who was involved in the decision.
That cautious approach was replaced by Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda, Yamaguchi said, after he took over as head of the BOJ in
2013. Kuroda ramped up purchases dramatically with his "bazooka"
stimulus deployed that year under a pledge to deploy all
available means in a single blow. Eight years on, inflation
remains distant from the BOJ's 2% target.
"It's impossible for the BOJ to guide public perceptions at
its will," Yamaguchi said. "It's time now for the BOJ to conduct
a 'genuine' policy review and use the findings to modify its
policy framework."
