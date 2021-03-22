Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY)    EURJPY   

EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Former Japan bank regulator Endo to advise on digital currencies at cryptocurrency exchange DeCurret

03/22/2021 | 11:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's former top financial regulator Toshihide Endo will become special advisor to cryptocurrency exchange DeCurret next month, a move that could facilitate private sector efforts to build a common settlement infrastructure for digital currencies.

During his stint as Financial Services Agency (FSA) commissioner from 2018 to 2020, Endo oversaw Japan's banking and financial regulation, including on digital currency trading.

From April 1, Endo will advise DeCurret, which has been organising a study group including megabanks and major firms to look at a common platform for the country's digital payments system, the Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange said on Tuesday.

Representatives from the Bank of Japan (BOJ), the Ministry of Finance and the FSA have joined the study group as observers in a sign of Tokyo's willingness to promote innovation in the fast-growing industry.

Endo oversaw the FSA at a time Japan's crypto exchanges came under close regulatory scrutiny after the theft of digital coins at Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck in 2018.

In a 2018 interview with Reuters, Endo said he had "no intention to curb (the crypto industry) excessively," and he would seek to strike a balance between safeguarding clients and promoting technological innovation.

Unlike countries such as China where one or two digital payment systems dominate the market, Japan has a plethora of offerings competing against each other.

Aside from private-sector efforts to build a common payment settlement platform, the BOJ has announced plans to study the idea of issuing its own digital currency and will begin a first phase of expiriments on basic functions next month.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
03/22Weekly market update: Arbitrage favors European indices
03/22Wall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Mixed, Asia Choppy
MT
03/22Asian Stock Markets Choppy on Pandemic, Interest Rates, Japan Chip-Plant Fire
MT
03/22Japan government advisors urge BOJ to continue appropriate policy
RE
03/22CURRENCIES : ING Notes "Historic" Drop in Yen Positioning
MT
03/22BOJ buys stock ETFs as usual after policy change, but changes may lie ahead
RE
03/22Nikkei 225 Slumps 2.1% on Renesas Chip-Plant Fire, Stronger Yen
MT
03/22Turkey shock spooks stocks
RE
03/22MORNING BID-Turkish ripples
RE
03/21Australia, NZ dlrs weaker as Turkish lira plunge triggers flight to safe have..
RE
More news
Chart EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ