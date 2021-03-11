Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY)    EURJPY   

EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

JGB super-long yields edge lower, all eyes on BOJ meeting

03/11/2021 | 10:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Yields on super-long dated Japanese government bonds edged lower on Friday as traders awaited the Bank of Japan's (BOJ's) meeting next week, where the central bank will review its monetary policy framework.

The BOJ may exempt more funds from negative interest rates and reveal ways to make its purchases of exchange-traded funds more flexible when it ends a two-day meeting on March 19.

However, speculation that the BOJ will not widen the trading band for bond yields has caused the long end of the yield curve to fall slightly, dealers said.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.02 point to 151.29, with a trading volume of 6,831 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.105%.

At the long end, the 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.465%. The 30-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 0.630%, and the 40-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.665%.

At the middle of the curve, the five-year yield was flat at minus 0.080%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.125%. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
03/11JGB super-long yields edge lower, all eyes on BOJ meeting
RE
03/11Asian stocks up as Biden signs stimulus; lower yields boost tech
RE
03/11Asian stocks up as Biden signs stimulus; lower yields boost tech
RE
03/11Safe-haven dollar wallows near one-week low as bond yields retreat
RE
03/11BOJ may exempt more funds from negative rates at March review - sources
RE
03/11CURRENCIES : Recent FX Action
MT
03/11NIKKEI 225  : Japan Producer Prices Up 0.4% in February, Down 0.7% on Year
MT
03/11NIKKEI 225  : Japan Producer Prices Climb 0.4% in February From January
MT
03/11Japan's wholesale price falls narrow in February as pandemic impact eases
RE
03/10Dollar edges up as U.S. yields stabilise
RE
More news
Chart EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ