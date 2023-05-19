TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Friday as investors shifted to risk assets amid local equities' rally to a 33-year high, while yen's weakness and firm domestic inflation data drove a sell-off in bonds.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points (bps) to 0.400% and the 20-year JGB yield rose 2 bps to 0.995%.

"There were multiple market-moving cues today," said Takeshi Ishida, strategist at Resona Holdings.

"U.S. Treasury yields going higher overnight was one and the yen's weakness against the dollar was another, while data confirmed strong inflation in Japan."

The dollar firmed near a six-month peak against the yen on Friday on the back of rising U.S. Treasury yields, as optimism over debt ceiling talks in Washington raised expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates.

Japan's core consumer inflation stayed well above the central bank's 2% target in April and a key index, stripping away the effects of fuel hit a fresh four-decade high and keeping alive expectations of a tweak to its massive stimulus this year.

"The 10-year and 20-year-yields will remain range-bound around this level until the Bank of Japan (BOJ) meeting next month," Ishida said.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 1.5 bps to 1.240%. The 40-year JGB yield rose 2 bps to 1.440%.

The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bp to -0.060%. and the five-year yield rose 1 bp to 0.105%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)