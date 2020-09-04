JGBs edge lower ahead of U.S. jobs data

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices
inched down on Friday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead
of U.S. jobs data which will give an indication of how the
economic recovery is faring.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.04 point to
151.84, with a trading volume of 19,430 lots, having slightly
firmed earlier in the session after a sharp fall on Wall Street
boosted the safe-haven appeal of debt.
Meanwhile, the 10-year JGB yield was flat at
0.030%.
At the shorter end of the curve, the five-year yield
was unchanged at minus 0.090, while the two-year
JGB yield bucked the broad trend and fell half a
basis point to minus 0.130%.
In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield
, the 30-year JGB yield and the
40-year JGB yield all rose half a basis point
each, to 0.420%, 0.605% and 0.630%, respectively.
U.S. jobs data due later in the day is expected to show
nonfarm payrolls likely rose by 1.4 million in August, a slower
employment growth than the 1.763 million in the previous
month.
The BOJ maintained the size of its bond purchase in its
operation on Friday, buying 420 billion yen of 5-10 year JGBs.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)