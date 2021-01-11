Japan households' inflation expectations weaken as pandemic clouds outlook - BOJ survey

TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Japanese households' inflation
expectations weakened in the three months to December, a
quarterly central bank survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting the
coronavirus pandemic was heightening deflationary risks for the
world's third-largest economy.
The ratio of households who expect prices to rise a year
from now stood at 60.0% in December, down from 63.3% in
September, according to the Bank of Japan's survey on people's
livelihood.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)