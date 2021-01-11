Log in
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
Japan households' inflation expectations weaken as pandemic clouds outlook - BOJ survey

01/11/2021 | 11:37pm EST
TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Japanese households' inflation expectations weakened in the three months to December, a quarterly central bank survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting the coronavirus pandemic was heightening deflationary risks for the world's third-largest economy.

The ratio of households who expect prices to rise a year from now stood at 60.0% in December, down from 63.3% in September, according to the Bank of Japan's survey on people's livelihood. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)


© Reuters 2021
