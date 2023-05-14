The assessment will focus on whether wealth is distributed in a way that allows households to weather the rising cost of living, and help sustainably achieve the Bank of Japan's 2% inflation target, the paper said without citing sources.
Kishida will issue the order at a meeting of the government's key economic council on Monday, and will consider having the council conduct a regular assessment on the wage outlook, the Nikkei said.
The assessment will seek to clarify the role the government and the BOJ must play in achieving 2% inflation, and how they should respond when inflation accelerates, the paper said.
Japan's core consumer inflation hit 3.1% in March, well above the BOJ's 2% target, as companies pass on rising raw material costs to households.
BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has said the central bank will maintain ultra-low interest rates until the recent cost-push inflation shifts into sustained price growth driven by robust domestic demand, and accompanied by higher wages.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Editing by Franklin Paul)