Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURJPY   

EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
Delayed  -  12:01:29 2023-02-24 am EST
142.7450 JPY   +0.06%
02/23Comments from BOJ deputy governor nominees at parliamentary hearing
RE
02/23BOJ should not tweak policy to address side effects: Uchida
RE
02/23Kazuo Ueda for BOJ governor is good choice , all economists say
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

KAZUO UEDA IS GOOD CHOICE TO LEAD BANK OF JAPAN, SA…

02/23/2023 | 11:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REUTERS POLL-KAZUO UEDA IS GOOD CHOICE TO LEAD BANK OF JAPAN, SAY ALL ECONOMISTS SURVEYED


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
02/23Comments from BOJ deputy governor nominees at parliamentary hearing
RE
02/23BOJ should not tweak policy to address side effects..
RE
02/23Kazuo Ueda for BOJ governor is good choice , all economists say
RE
02/23Kazuo ueda is good choice to lead bank of japan, sa…
RE
02/23Boj may end negative interest rate in 2023, say 5 o…
RE
02/23Boj to start unwinding easy policy in april, say 7…
RE
02/23Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed Amid Continuing Unc..
DJ
02/23Nikkei rebounds from one-month low on chip stocks, BOJ outlook
RE
02/23Australia dlr finds support, but NZ$ has the yield advantage
RE
02/23Japan Sees Strongest Inflation in 41 Years
MT
More news
Chart EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral