Long-dated JGB yields track fall in U.S. Treasuries

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Long-dated Japanese government bond
yields fell on Wednesday, tracking U.S. Treasuries, as risk
aversion mood revived after U.S. President Donald Trump halted
negotiations for additional COVID-19 relief until after the
election.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures barely moved at
151.9, with a trading volume of 15,141 lots, while the 10-year
JGB yield was flat at 0.030%.
In the super-long zone, the 30-year JGB yield
fell 1 basis point to 0.630%, while the 40-year JGB yield
fell 1.5 basis points to 0.650%.
At the shorter end of the curve, the five-year yield
was unchanged at minus 0.100%.
The two-year JGB and the 20-year JGB
were untraded.
Risk sentiment was overshadowed by President Trump's
announcement on Twitter that he was calling off negotiations
with Democratic lawmakers on U.S. coronavirus relief legislation
until after the Nov. 3 election.
The BOJ maintained the size of its JGB purchase and bought
bonds of three- to five-year maturities worth 350 billion yen.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)