EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)   

EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
News 
All News

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/01/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Mnuchin Urges Congress to Pass More Stimulus Funding

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Congress to appropriate more money to combat the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, saying at a hearing Tuesday that he was ready to sit down with Democratic leaders to resume negotiations. 

 
Fed Official Says Economy Faces High Uncertainty, Prominent Risks

Lael Brainard, a top Federal Reserve official, said the economy faces substantial risks, including the premature withdrawal of government spending, and would require continued stimulus from the central bank. 

 
Australia Confirms First Recession in 29 Years

Australia's economy plunged into its first recession in 29 years in the second quarter as the Covid-19 pandemic shut down firms and forced thousands into unemployment, with the outlook remaining murky as the key state of Victoria battles a resurgence of the virus. 

 
U.S. Stocks Finish Higher on New Factory Data

U.S. stocks rose after manufacturing data showed the economy continues to bounce back from the coronavirus shutdown. 

 
BOJ Deputy Gov. Wakatabe Hints at Possible Policy Review

One of the Bank of Japan's two deputy governors hinted at the possibility of the central bank reviewing its monetary policy to better serve an economy coexisting with the coronavirus pandemic, following in the footsteps of other major central banks. 

 
NYSE Direct Listings Hit Snag

An influential group of institutional investors took an unusual regulatory step in a last-ditch effort to block the plan. 

 
Germany Expects V-Shaped Economic Rebound From Coronavirus

Germany's economy is recovering faster than was anticipated a few months ago, helped by a mild and short coronavirus lockdown, a large-scale fiscal stimulus, and Berlin's close trade links with China, according to new government forecasts. 

 
Why Manufacturing Is So Strong in a Pandemic

U.S. factories have more than made up ground lost in the pandemic, in contrast to services, because they benefit from pent-up demand and dollars not spent on pre-Covid activities. 

 
Demand for Houses Boosts Home Construction

Home builders attribute their robust sales to low interest rates, a shortage of existing homes for sale and consumer willingness to move farther from city centers in exchange for more space. 

 
U.S., Global Factory Output Picks Up, but Jobs Picture is Mixed

U.S. factory output continued to grow in August, according to a pair of surveys released Tuesday, but the picture for employment was mixed.

