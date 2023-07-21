(Alliance News) - Stocks in London are set to open flat on Friday, ahead of UK retail sales data.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 to open down 5.8 points, 0.1%, at 7,640.25 on Friday. The index of London large-caps closed up 57.85 points, 0.8%, at 7,646.05, boosted by China-exposed sectors such as mining and luxury fashion.

Sterling was quoted at USD1.2876 early Friday, higher than USD1.2851 at the London equities close on Thursday. The euro traded at USD1.1138, lower than USD1.1144.

Market focus for the morning will be on UK retail sales and public sector finances data at 0700 BST.

In a less-than-encouraging sign, survey data showed UK consumer confidence has suffered a sudden collapse as "reality bites" amid relentless inflation and rising interest rates.

GfK's Consumer Confidence Index plunged six points in July to minus 30, with concerns for personal finances and the wider UK economy over the coming year down six and eight points respectively. However the forecast for personal finances over the next 12 months is still 19 points higher than this time last year, while expectations for the general economy remain 24 points better than last July.

On the political front, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has suffered a double by-election defeat in safe Tory seats, with Labour and the Liberal Democrats both overturning majorities of about 20,000. Labour won Selby and Ainsty and the Lib Dems took Somerton and Frome on sizable swings which will leave many Tory MPs looking nervously at their own majorities.

But the Tory leader was spared the prospect of being the first prime minister since 1968 to lose three by-elections on the same day as Labour failed to secure victory in Boris Johnson's former seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

In Asia on Friday, the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo was down 0.6% in late dealings.

Japan's consumer prices rose 3.3% year-on-year in June, with the pace of inflation accelerating from the 3.2% recorded in May, government data showed Friday. The latest data - which matched market expectations - comes ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting next week.

Most market watchers expect the central bank to keep its super-loose monetary easing policy in place. The Bank of Japan's two-percent inflation target, which it hopes will lead to sustainable growth in the world's third-largest economy, has been surpassed every month for more than a year.

But the central bank sees recent price rises as driven by temporary factors, and so has stuck to its easing policies such as a negative interest rate.

Against the yen, the dollar was quoted at JPY140.20, down versus JPY140.31.

In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.2%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.4%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney was down 0.1%.

In the US on Thursday, Wall Street ended mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.5%, the S&P 500 down 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite down 2.1%. Tech stocks such as Netflix and Tesla came under selling pressure as second-quarter results underwhelmed.

Gold was quoted at USD1,969.85 an ounce early Friday, flat from USD1,969.54 on Thursday. Brent oil was trading at USD80.27 a barrel, higher than USD79.33.

In Friday's UK corporate calendar, there are trading statements from Glencore, Close Brothers and Petershill Partners.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

