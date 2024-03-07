By Megumi Fujikawa

Bank of Japan policy board member Junko Nakagawa said the Japanese economy is making steady progress toward achieving its price goal, backed by solid wage growth.

"There is a clear change of stance in companies' wage-setting," Nakagawa said in a speech Thursday.

Chances are increasing that companies will give higher pay increases at annual wage negotiations, and results by major companies are due later this month, she said.

Nakagawa's comments add to expectations the central bank will end negative interest rates in the coming months.

Following Nakagawa's speech, the yen strengthened to 148.54 against the dollar. Expectations for an imminent policy change were heightened last week when another policy board member called for discussion of a possible exit from monetary easing.

Nakagawa said the BOJ would decide whether it should revise its yield-curve control and purchases of riskier assets if sustainable achievement of the price goal is in sight.

"We will collect information and make decisions without any preconception," while paying careful attention to uncertainties surrounding the Japanese economy, such as the risk of higher prices hurting consumer sentiment, she said.

The BOJ's policy board is scheduled to hold its next policy-setting meeting on March 18-19.

