Bank of Japan policy board member Hajime Takata said Thursday that the central bank should start discussing details of a possible exit from its ultra-easy monetary policy.

"Achievement of our price goal is finally coming into sight," Takata said in a speech.

He said the central bank would need to discuss flexible actions, including scrapping its yield curve control and negative interest rates.

Many investors and analysts expect the BOJ to change its policy this spring once the central bank confirms solid wage growth.

The Japanese economy is entering a cycle of rising wages and prices, shifting away from "a chronic deflationary cycle," Takata said.

Results of annual wage negotiations will be closely watched, with major companies expected to announce their plans in mid-March.

The central bank's policy board is scheduled to hold its next policy-setting meeting on March 18-19.

