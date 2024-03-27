By Megumi Fujikawa

The Bank of Japan will cautiously unwind its monetary policy easing, board member Naoki Tamura said Wednesday, with a virtuous cycle of wages and prices expected to continue.

Tamura said the bank's decision last week to end negative interest rates and other easing measures was its first step toward "normalizing" monetary policy.

He defined policy normalization as raising interest rates to a level that can influence demand and prices.

Tamura also said the central bank will maintain accommodative financial conditions for a while and proceed "slowly and steadily" in making policy changes.

Write to Megumi Fujikawa megumi.fujikawa@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-24 2148ET