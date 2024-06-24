TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Some Bank of Japan policymakers called for raising interest rates in a timely fashion as they saw risks of inflation overshooting expectations, a summary of opinions at their June policy meeting showed on Monday.

"The BOJ must continue to closely monitor data leading up to the next policy meeting" in July, as upside risks to prices have become "more noticeable," one board member was quoted as saying.

"If deemed appropriate, the BOJ should raise its policy rate without too much delay," the member said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill)