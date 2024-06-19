TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers debated the impact a weak yen could have on prices with some flagging the chance of raising interest rates sooner than expected if inflation overshoots, the minutes of their April policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

A few in the nine-member board said the central bank must respond with monetary policy if exchange-rate moves, which are among the key factors affecting the economy and prices, alter its view on the outlook and risks, the minutes showed. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)