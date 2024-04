TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Friday the central bank hopes to reduce the amount of government bonds it buys in the future, which will lead to a decrease in its outstanding bond holdings.

Speaking in parliament, Ueda said he has no plan to start selling the BOJ's huge holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETF) and real-estate investment funds (REIT) any time soon. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Himani Sarkar)