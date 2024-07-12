TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan conducted rate checks with banks on the euro against the yen on Friday, the Nikkei newspaper reported, citing several sources. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
EUR / JPY
Exchange rates
EURJPY
|Delayed 08:24:48 2024-07-11 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|172.5 JPY
|+0.24%
|-0.98%
|+10.87%
|02:16am
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|42,224 PTS
|+0.94%
|+3.20%
|-
|2,905 PTS
|-0.81%
|+0.72%
|-
|172.4 JPY
|+0.14%
|-1.07%
|-
