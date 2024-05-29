By Megumi Fujikawa

The Bank of Japan will need to proceed with any further policy changes carefully, policy board member Seiji Adachi said, stressing that the central bank's decision to end easing measures wasn't a shift toward monetary tightening.

"We need to absolutely avoid premature rate increases, which could throw cold water on a chance for the Japanese economy to recover," Adachi said in a speech on Wednesday.

The likelihood of achieving sustainable and stable 2% inflation is increasing, but it isn't still completely certain, Adachi said, adding that the bank needs to maintain accommodative monetary conditions.

