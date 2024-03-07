By Megumi Fujikawa

Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said the central bank will continue buying government bonds even if it ends its control over the yield curve.

"We will make sure that there won't be any discontinuity before and after revisions" to monetary easing, he said in a parliamentary committee meeting Thursday. Ueda reiterated that the BOJ will consider whether it should continue its ultraloose monetary policy if the bank becomes confident about achieving sustainable 2% inflation.

The BOJ could tighten monetary policy by raising interest rates on excess reserves parked at the central bank, he said.

