TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Monday that wage hikes are spreading to smaller companies in regional areas as they scramble to retain or hire workers, signaling its confidence that broadening pay hikes will keep inflation durably around its 2% target.

Many regions in Japan saw more companies pass on rising costs, or consider doing so, particularly those in the services industry, the BOJ said in a summary of discussions at its quarterly meeting of regional branch managers. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill)