TOKYO--Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said Tuesday that the bank would discuss the possibility of ending its stock-buying program when it becomes confident about achieving sustainable 2% inflation.

"We will consider whether we should continue [the stock-buying program] and other measures when the time comes for us to review our current large-scale monetary easing--that is, when the sustainable and stable achievement of our price goal is in sight," Ueda said in a parliamentary committee meeting.

He added, however, that it would take some more time for the bank to decide whether it should sell its stock holdings.

The central bank hasn't made new stock purchases recently.

