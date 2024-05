TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday the central bank will scrutinise the yen's recent declines in guiding monetary policy.

"Sharp, one-sided yen falls are negative for the economy and therefore undesirable," as it makes it difficult for companies to set business plans, Ueda told parliament.

"If currency volatility affects, or risks affecting, trend inflation, the BOJ must respond with monetary policy," he said.

