TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday the central bank will scrutinise the impact of yen moves on inflation in guiding monetary policy, as the effect may have become bigger than in the past.

"Exchange-rate moves could have a big impact on the economy and prices, so there's a chance we may need to respond with monetary policy," Ueda told parliament.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sonali Paul)