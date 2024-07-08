By Megumi Fujikawa

TOKYO--The Bank of Japan's quarterly report showed that companies have been struggling to deal with higher costs, driven by the yen's fall, and weakening consumer sentiment.

According to its quarterly regional economic report released Monday, a supermarket in the southern prefecture of Nagasaki said it had to cut some prices to prevent customers seeking cheaper options from going to discount stores.

The report also included remarks by a food manufacturer that said earnings have been hit by the yen's depreciation and that it is considering whether to raise product prices earlier than expected.

The yen remains close to a nearly 38-year low against the dollar. A weaker yen means Japanese companies have to pay more for imports such as food and energy. The yen stood around 160.70 against the dollar Monday afternoon in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, a lodging operator in Kyoto said it would keep raising prices because the number of foreign tourists has been growing thanks to a weak yen, the report showed.

The BOJ said in the report that the nation's local economies were improving in most regions. The bank raised its economic assessment for two of the country's nine regions, downgraded it in two areas and maintained it for the rest.

Many analysts expect the central bank to raise short-term interest rates soon amid continued inflation. The BOJ's policy board is scheduled to hold its next meeting on July 30-31.

