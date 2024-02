TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan said on Thursday it bought 5.95 trillion yen ($40.6 billion) of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) in January, its lowest since June last year.

The BOJ conducts bond buying operations regularly to contain sharp moves in JGB yields. ($1 = 146.6400 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)