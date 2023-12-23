Dec 23 (Reuters) -
MONDAY, DECEMBER 25
TOKYO - BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda to deliver speech at business lobby Keidanren's meeting
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 26
** CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago issues National Activity Index for November. - 1330 GMT
** DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas issues Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey for December. - 1530 GMT
PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for December. - 1330 GMT
TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 18-19 policy meeting - 2350 GMT
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 27
** RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond issues December Survey of Manufacturing Activity, December Survey of Service Sector Activity. - 1500 GMT
** DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas issues Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey for December. - 1530 GMT
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 3
RALEIGH, N.C. - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on the economic outlook before the Raleigh Chamber Launch 2024 - 1330 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of December 12 – December 13, 2023 - 1900 GMT FRIDAY, JANUARY 5
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Maryland Bankers Association First Friday Economic Outlook Forum - 1830 GMT.
MONDAY, JANUARY 8
** ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in moderated conversation on the economic outlook before the Rotary Club of Atlanta – 1730 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
THURSDAY, JANUARY 11
** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson will discuss the economic situation and current monetary policy at an event organized by Swedbank – 1400 GMT. PHILADELPHIA, United States - Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank issues historical revisions to its Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey. - 1330 GMT
FRIDAY, JANUARY 12
** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Aino Bunge will discuss the economic situation and current monetary policy at the Ekonomichefsdagarna conference organized by Kommunalekonomernas förening (KEF) – 0800 GMT.
MONDAY, JANUARY 15
BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting (to Jan. 19)
BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet for monthly talks - 1400 GMT
TUESDAY, JANUARY 16
PHILADELPHIA, United States - Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank issues historical revisions to its Non-Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey. - 1330 GMT
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1900 GMT.
MONDAY, JANUARY 22
TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 23) TUESDAY, JANUARY 23
PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for January. - 1330 GMT
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1445 GMT.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 25
OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT
BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT
TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Dec. 18 and 19 - 2350 GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
TUESDAY, JANUARY 30
TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jan. 22-23 policy meeting - 2350 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Jan. 31)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0800 GMT
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1000 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1
FRANKFURT - European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy report for January 2024 - 0830 GMT
LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1200 GMT
LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6
MONTREAL, Canada - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will give a speech in Montreal. - 1800 GMT
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on 31 January 2024 - 0800 GMT
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15
OSLO – Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives the annual speech "Economic perspectives" to Norges Bank's supervisory board and invited guests – 1700 GMT.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20
PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February - 1330 GMT
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of January 30 – January 31, 2023 - 1900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (Virtual)
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28
WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0100 GMT
