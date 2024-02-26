The Bank of Japan is closely watching service price movements to see whether inflationary pressure is broadening in the economy to warrant phasing out its massive stimulus.
|Delayed 08:21:56 2024-02-25 pm EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|162.6 JPY
|-0.14%
|+0.42%
|+4.49%
|02:13am
|Dollar firms ahead of busy data week with US inflation in focus
|RE
|01:37am
|Asia shares pause ahead of inflation feast
|RE
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's business-to-business service prices rose 2.1% year-on-year in January, slowing from a 2.4% annual gain in December, central bank data showed on Monday.
The Bank of Japan is closely watching service price movements to see whether inflationary pressure is broadening in the economy to warrant phasing out its massive stimulus.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,683 PTS
|+0.82%
|+1.57%
|-
|190.4 JPY
|-0.16%
|+0.55%
|-
|162.6 JPY
|-0.14%
|+0.42%
|-
|150.3 JPY
|-0.10%
|+0.15%
|-
|111.2 JPY
|-0.15%
|-0.16%
|-
|98.49 JPY
|-0.29%
|+0.34%
|-
|92.67 JPY
|-0.44%
|+0.61%
|-
|1.815 JPY
|-0.11%
|+0.33%
|-
