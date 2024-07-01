By Megumi Fujikawa

TOKYO--Sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers improved during the three months to June, with a weak yen giving a boost to exporters' earnings made overseas.

The main index for sentiment among large manufacturers was +13, compared with +11 in March, according to the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan corporate survey released Monday. That was slightly higher than economists' forecast for +12 and marked the highest level since March 2022.

The index represents the percentage of companies who said business conditions were favorable minus those who said conditions were unfavorable.

Write to Megumi Fujikawa at megumi.fujikawa@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-24 2028ET