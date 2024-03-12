By Megumi Fujikawa

TOKYO--The Japanese economy hasn't completely overcome deflation yet, although there are some positive developments such as wage growth and increasing capital spending, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday.

"Japan is facing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get out of deflation," Suzuki said at a news conference. But the country still hasn't avoided the risk of falling back to deflation, he added.

Suzuki said he expected the Bank of Japan to coordinate closely with the government and make appropriate policy decisions.

Analysts expect the central bank to end negative interest rates as soon as at its next policy-setting meeting on March 18-19.

Suzuki acknowledged that if the BOJ raises interest rates, it would increase the government's interest payments on its debt. He declined to give his outlook on interest rates after the BOJ scraps the negative interest-rate policy.

