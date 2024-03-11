STORY: Japan has dodged a recession after all.

Revised GDP numbers out Monday showed the economy growing 0.4% over the October-December quarter.

An earlier estimate had shown it contracting by the same amount.

The economy is hardly booming, however, with the new figure well below forecasts.

Private consumption - which makes up almost two-thirds of GDP - fell 0.3% over the period.

Economists say it's more evidence that domestic demand remains lackluster at best.

Even so, there's speculation that the numbers could finally pave the way for a rise in interest rates. ?

Reuters sources say a growing number policymakers at the Bank of Japan are warming to the idea of a hike this month.

Data on wages will be key.

Bank governor Kazuo Ueda has said he wants to see signs of sustained increases before acting.

He'll get some crucial numbers on March 15, when the first survey of pay talks at big firms is due to be published.

Ueda hopes solid wage rises will coax consumers into spending more, and boost demand and prices after years of stagnation.

However, Reuters sources say prospects for a rate hike this month remain in the balance.

They say some policymakers may want to hold off until their April meeting, which comes after the closely-watched 'tankan' survey of business sentiment is released.