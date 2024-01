TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese households' inflation expectations fell in the three months to early December, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday, though most of the respondents still expected prices to keep rising in the years to come.

The survey was conducted between Nov. 9 and Dec. 5.

Of the households surveyed by the Bank of Japan, 79.3% said they expect prices to rise a year from now, down from 86.8% in the previous survey conducted three months ago.

