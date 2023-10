TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese households' inflation expectations rose slightly in the three months to September, a central bank quarterly survey showed on Friday.

The survey will be among factors the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will scrutinise in producing new inflation forecasts at its Oct. 30-31 policy review.

The ratio of Japanese households expecting prices to rise a year from now stood at 86.8% in September, up from 86.3% in June, the BOJ survey showed.

Households expect inflation to accelerate by an average 10.7% a year from now, versus 10.5% seen in June, the September survey showed.

