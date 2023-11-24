STORY: Inflation may finally be making a return in Japan.

Data out Friday (November 24), showed price rises picking up again in October, after a dip the month before.

Core inflation rose to 2.9% on the year, slightly below economist forecasts.

The numbers ramp up pressure for a change of course at the Bank of Japan.

Inflation has now hovered above its 2% target for 19 straight months.

But the central bank has insisted that's because of higher global commodity prices and the weaker yen - not because of stronger domestic demand and rising wages.

Analysts say that argument is getting harder to sustain.

One told Reuters that he now expected the BoJ to end negative interest rates as soon as April.

That would be after the outcome of spring wage talks at big firms.

So far, bank governor Kazuo Ueda has brushed aside all such talk.

He says he wants to see evidence of sustained wage growth before he believes that price rises are here to stay.

For many years, Japan has been battling deflation, not rising prices.

Data shows average wages have hardly risen for 30 years.

But constraints caused by the global health crisis and other factors have started to shift the calculation, with firms increasingly passing on higher costs to consumers.